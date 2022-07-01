We are in a hot, dry weather pattern, and many of our garden plants are suffering. Keeping them watered is essential to their survival. One of the most frequent causes of harm to landscape plant material is improper applications of water, either too much or too little.
Many established ornamental plants can go extended periods without water. Even during droughts, more plants die from overwatering than lack of it. For example, junipers can tolerate prolonged dry spells, but they will perish if overwatered or planted in poorly drained soil.
At the first signs of moisture stress, plants should receive supplemental water. Symptoms include wilting and the development of a pale gray to green coloration. Lawn areas need water if you can walk across the grass and your footprints are visible.
To determine if water is necessary, use a small shovel to dig a few inches near the root zone. An application of water is needed if the soil feels dry and powdery. Well-watered soil will stick together when it is pressed into a ball. The soil should be moist, not too dry or too wet.
Often the water only wets the upper couple of inches of the soil and does not penetrate deeply into the root zone, which results from applying only enough water to wet the upper layers of the soil. The plant’s susceptibility to environmental stresses, insects, and disease problems is increased since the roots are weak and shallow.
Water thoroughly and long enough to allow it to penetrate deeply into the soil to encourage the development of a deep, extensive root system. Use organic mulches, such as pine straw or pine bark, on the soil’s surface to reduce the loss of water through evaporation.
Make sure the water is reaching the intended plant material. Much water applied to landscapes is not absorbed by plants and is lost by evaporation or runoff. On lawns, adjust the sprinklers to irrigate the grass, not the pavement. Lawns require roughly one inch of water per week. Place a rain gauge outside to measure the amount of water the sprinklers emit.
For trees and shrubs, apply water slowly by hand or use a soaker hose instead of sprinklers to direct the water to the base of the plant. Irrigate before noon to reduce the water lost through evaporation during the heat of the day, which will allow the leaves to dry out before nightfall, which will prevent the development of diseases.
Remember, adequate water is essential to maintaining a healthy landscape. Applying the correct amounts at the right time will go a long way in keeping your plants attractive and in good shape.
