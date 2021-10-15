Many pesticides are available to control the numerous insects, diseases, and weeds that trouble our lawns and garden plants. If used correctly, they are beneficial. If abused, serious problems can result. The most critical component of safe pesticide usage is following the label directions.
Pesticides are products designed to control pests. They can be broken down into several sub-categories. Fungicides control the fungi that cause some plant diseases, insecticides kill insects, and herbicides kill plants.
Before applying any pesticides, you must accurately identify the pest you want to control to choose the correct material. For example, if you have beetle grubs harming your bermudagrass lawn, then applying a pesticide to control a fungal disease will not be helpful. Instead, you need one that will target the insects. If you are not sure of the pest, contact the Extension office, and we can assist.
When consulting homeowners, many tell me, “I sprayed with Spectracide (or Ortho, or Bayer Advanced),” which are trade names of chemicals. They can be confusing. Every pesticide label also has a list of “active ingredients” and “inert ingredients” that contain actual chemical ingredients that the pesticide product contains. The active ingredient controls the pest and has a chemical name such as glyphosate, carbaryl, bifenthrin, or esfenvalerate. The inert ingredients are part of the formulation of the pesticide and do not control the pests but help improve the ability of its effectiveness.
The label is the final authority on the use of pesticides. It will tell you what plants the product can be used upon, what pests it will control, how to mix the product safely. You cannot apply in a manner inconsistent with the label. For example, if it says outdoor use only, the chemical cannot be used indoors. You cannot apply more pesticides than the label says. For instance, if the labels say two ounces per gallon of water, you cannot use four ounces per gallon.
Many gardeners are confused about the term “Harvest Interval,” which means the amount of time the user must wait after applying the product before safely harvesting fruits or vegetables. Observing the correct harvest interval helps to prevent exposure to potentially harmful pesticide residue. Of course, all fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly before using regardless of the harvest interval.
Several other factors need to be considered when using pesticides. Do not apply pesticides on windy days. Be careful about the drifting of pesticides, especially with herbicides since the chemicals can drift and significantly harm or kill non-target plants. Do not eat, drink, or smoke when applying pesticides, and thoroughly wash your hands after each use.
Use caution to keep pesticides out of bodies of water such as lakes, streams, and rivers. Never dump chemicals down drains or storm sewers. Make sure you properly dispose of the pesticide and its container as per label directions. Always store them in a safe, secure location protected from weather extremes, moisture, and damage.
Remember, the most crucial aspect of applying any pesticide is to FOLLOW ALL LABEL DIRECTIONS AND SAFETY PRECAUTIONS. Thoroughly read and understand the product label before you select, purchase, and use it. By not following all the precautionary statements on the label, the applicator places himself in danger along with other people and the environment.
