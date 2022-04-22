Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: Mr. Daly, I have roughly 5,000 square feet of “Emerald” zoysiagrass on my front lawn, and I am trying to get it ready for the growing season. Many people have used their lawnmowers to scalp their dormant lawns to help them green up quicker.
My lawn is still mostly brown and is always slow to green up. Could I scalp my zoysiagrass lawn? I have heard some people say burning their lawns will help improve their ability to come out of dormancy.
Should I try this option? — Joe, Grayson.
Answer: Joe, most likely, the people you are observing are scalping lawns composed of bermudagrass, which can tolerate this procedure since it grows rapidly. However, zoysiagrass increases slower and is more susceptible to damage caused by the scalping, so avoid doing so.
The variety “Emerald” is slow to green up since it does not tolerate the cold as well as other ones. Make sure you mow it at the proper height of one to one-and-one-half inches to receive adequate amounts of fertilizer. You may want to consider having the lawn aerated with a hollow-tine aerator once the grass greens up.
Regarding burning the grass, please do not engage in this dangerous activity. The fire could quickly spread to your home and your neighbor’s property with severe consequences.
Q: I would like to grow some super-sized pumpkins to enter them in the County Fair. What are the best methods of accomplishing my desires?
What varieties can grow to enormous sizes? -Todd, Lawrenceville.
A: Todd, growing super-sized pumpkins is indeed a challenge but is possible. The best varieties are “Big Max,” “Big Moon,” and “Atlantic.” They can weigh over 50 pounds up to a couple hundred pounds.
You need to sow them as soon as the weather permits in spring, after the average date of the last frost, April 15. To give the ground a little more time to warm up, consider growing the seeds indoors and transplanting seedlings to the garden.
Pumpkins need a lot of space to grow since they produce long vines up to 30 feet. Plant them in soil that has been amended with compost, peat moss, or other organic soil amendments. It needs to be well-drained.
Apply one to two pounds of 10-10-10 in the soil and mix in deeply. If using transplants, place them in the soil no more profound than the top of the root ball. Ensure they receive adequate amounts of water and keep the soil evenly moist.
Apply a couple of inches of pine bark or pine straw mulch to reduce weeds and retain moisture in the soil. When the pumpkins get larger, make sure the rest is on some mulch, cardboard, or some other material to keep them from touching the ground to reduce the likelihood of rot.
Harvest them in the fall when the vines begin to turn brown and die.
Q: Last year, I noticed my tomatoes were stunted and did not produce as many fruits. I dug up the plants and observed the roots had bumps all over them and were not healthy. What could be the cause of these issues?
Is there anything I can apply to reduce the stunting? — Jane, Buford.
A: Jane, your tomato plants have root-know nematodes, which are tiny parasitic roundworms that infect the roots of some plants, causing the appearance of these growths. They stunt the development of the plants they infest, some more than others.
Nematodes are not as problematic in clay soils as in sandy soils, such as in South Georgia, and are quite troublesome in commercial agriculture in that part of the state. Unfortunately, no chemical treatments exist for homeowners. The pesticides are highly toxic and used only for commercial purposes.
Your best course of action is to keep the plants as healthy as possible by supplying them with adequate sunlight, water, and fertilizer. Avoid planting tomatoes in the exact location every year and rotate out with other crops.
In the winter, plant turnips or a related crop that suppresses nematodes.
