Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: I have noticed that some of the trees on my properties have a strange web that is relatively large. What is causing it? Is it a giant spider? Will it hurt the tree? What can be done? — Alice, Grayson
Answer: Alice, local Extension offices have received numerous calls from residents about these webs. The cause is the fall webworm, the caterpillar of a species of moths.
They hatch in the late summer and fall and create webbing as protection from predators, such as birds and environmental stressors. They prefer pecan, persimmons, and sourwood trees but can infest others.
The good news is they will not harm the tree. They feed on some of the leaves and then drop to the ground, where they pupate and emerge as adults the following year to begin the cycle.
If you find the webbing unsightly, you can prune the branches out of the tree. Otherwise, no action is necessary.
Q: In my home landscape, many weeds resemble small mimosa trees. They are in my gardens and my lawn. What are these weeds? What can I do to control them? — Mark, Norcross
A: Mark, the weed is chamberbitter, which is small but hard to control. The seeds require light to germinate. Keep a thick mulch around your plants so the seed will not come up. If it is still in mulched beds, make sure the mulch is evenly spread and two to four inches deep.
Once it comes up in a bed, you must pull it up or spray it with Round-Up, which you may need to do a couple of times for control. Keep it off all desirable plants, and do not soak the soil with the chemical.
On the lawn, the best control method to prevent it with control is thick healthy grass. Find out what kind of grass you have and care for it properly. Every lawn grass has specific care requirements. You can also apply a broadleaf herbicide labeled for use on lawns according to the label direction for control.
Q: Some of my hollies and other shrubs that have developed dead branches look poor. What is causing these issues, and what can I do? — Amy, Buford
A. Amy, some plants, such as compacta holly, helleri holly, and azalea, will develop dead sections. Some diseases will cause these issues, but the main problem is plant stress. The soil is either too wet, too dry, too hard, too much or too little sun, and other causes.
Select hardy plants, resist problems, and are adapted to your site — wet, dry, shade, sun, etc. Proper planting and care can prevent many plant problems. Once the issues appear, cut out the dead and try to find and fix any cultural problems.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
