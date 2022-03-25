Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: I have a few trees and shrubs that I would like to plant; however, I know that fall and winter is the best time to plant. Can I still install them at this time of the year? Also, what would be the best method to plant them?
– Julie, Tucker.
Answer: Julie, yes, the fall and winter months are the ideal times of the year to plant trees and shrubs. The plants grow very little on top, but the soil insulates the roots, and they continue to grow to help the plants become established. They will withstand the hot, dry conditions of the following summer. However, planting during the spring is alright. When the weather gets hot, you will have to be more vigilant about applying water to the plants during dry spells to help them become established.
Regarding planting, dig the hole two to three times the size of the root ball and no deeper than the top of it. Refill the hole with the soil removed and do not add any organic amendments. Apply a two-to-four-inch layer of fine-textured organic mulch such as pine straw, pine bark, or cypress mulch.
Q: In the next month, I will be starting a new vegetable garden. Should I add any organic soil amendments to the existing soil? Will doing so help the plants, and why?
– Mary, Grayson.
A. Mary, the addition of organic soil amendments such as compost, peat moss, manure, or other similar material. Vegetables do not perform well in bare clay soil. The materials will help with drainage, providing water to the plants during dry spells, nutrients, and aerating the soil to allow for air and water infiltration and improved root growth.
Avoid using wood chips, such as ones from tree removals. The material needs to break down, and if incorporated into the soil, it will remove nutrients as part of the decomposition process by the microbes. Use only composted wood chips. However, fresh wood chips can be used as mulch on the soil.
Q: I have an area in my lawn where the bermudagrass does not grow because of the shade. I am considering planting a ground cover such as English ivy. Are there other ones that will perform well in my landscape? – James, Buford.
A. James, you are right. Bermudagrass is tough grass but does not tolerate shade, so that shade-loving ground covers would be an excellent replacement. However, avoid planting English ivy since the plant is highly invasive and, if not controlled, will take over everything in a similar manner to kudzu.
Better choices include liriope, Japanese pachysandra, wintergreen euonymus, Asiatic or Confederate jasmine, mondo grass, and others. Once established, these plants thrive and are not invasive.
Spring is upon us, and soon we will be able to plant our vegetable gardens with summer favorites such as tomatoes, peppers, okra, corn, and others. UGA Extension Gwinnett will have an evening program on vegetable gardening online via Zoom Conferencing on March 30 at 6 p.m. If you would like to attend, please contact the Extension office.
