Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: I have a large sugar maple in my front yard. It has a lot of small holes in rows all over the trunk and large branches. Also visible is a black substance around the holes. What type of insect is causing damage? Will it kill the tree? What can I do to stop the insects?
— George, Grayson
Answer: George, the damage you are seeing is not the results of insects but by a bird, the sapsucker, a species of woodpeckers. It bores into the tree to feast on the sap. The black material is a sooty mold fungus that grows on the sap.
Neither the action of the bird nor the presence of the mold will cause harm to the tree. No action is necessary. If you carefully observe the tree from a distance, you may be able to see the bird.
Q: My azaleas are suffering. Many of the leaves have turned yellow and are dropping. What is causing the issue, and what can I do to remedy the problem? During the last growing season, my azaleas were troubled by an insect that caused the leaves to turn yellow. How can I stop them from troubling the plants?
– Mary, Norcross
A: Mary, the yellow leaves are the older ones that the plants are beginning to shed, which is normal. The plant’s actions are necessary to make room for the new leaves emerging in the spring.
In regard to the insects, you are observing the actions of lacebugs, which have pierce-sucking mouthparts that suck the plant fluids and cause the leaves to become chlorotic, light green to yellow color. The insects do not cause harm to the plant but harm their appearance.
Control methods need to occur early in the season when the leaves are young and before the insects begin feeding. Use systemic insecticides such as one of the Bayer Advanced or Ortho products and apply according to label directions. The plant absorbs the chemical and will protect it from these pests.
Q: I have some apple trees, pears, figs, and some blackberries. When should I prune these plants?
— Fred, Buford.
A: Fred, late winter is the best time for pruning these fruits. With apples and pears, remove branches growing inward, water sprouts, and any damaged or dead branches. Doing so will allow the trees to use their energy to produce new growth and fruit.
Most figs do not require pruning, but if needed, cut back the branches that are too long. The way blackberries grow is that they produce vegetative branches, known as ‘primocanes,’ the first year and then flowers and fruit the second year on ‘floricanes.’ Remove the ‘floricanes’ from last year to allow for new canes to emerge.
One of the most critical components of successfully growing plants is the soil. Healthy, fertile soil will help you have an attractive and healthy lawn and garden. UGA Extension Gwinnett will offer an educational program —Soil Basics for the Home Landscape — Jan. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. It covers soil fertility, the addition of fertilizer and organic matter, and other pertinent material to improve your soil quality.
Please contact the Extension office to register.
The 2021 Annual UGA Extension Gwinnett Plant Sale has been cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19. If you have sent in payment, we refund you. We look forward to having our plant sale in 2022.
