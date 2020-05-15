Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: I have a couple of peach trees in my backyard. After they flower every spring, the small fruits form, and then I notice a clear liquid substance on them. It also appears that the fruit has a crack in it.
In time, many of those infested will fall off the tree. What is causing the issues with the fruit, and how can I control it? – Joe, Dacula.
Answer: Joe, first of all, we do not recommend peaches to homeowners since they have numerous troubles with insects and diseases and must be sprayed consistently. I had multiple calls last year from people whose peaches were infested with brown rot fungus, which is quite problematic, especially during rainy weather.
From the description, your peaches have plum curculio, which is an insect related to the boll weevil. It lays its eggs in the fruit, and the larvae hatch and begin feeding. Once it enters the fruit, nothing can be done. Clean up and dispose of ones that have fallen to the ground. In the future, apply an insecticide, such as malathion, after the flower petals fall off and before the fruit begins to form.
For an Extension spray schedule for peaches and other fruits, please refer to the Georgia Pest Management Handbook at https://tinyurl.com/ycc9evtl. When using pesticides, please observe all label directions.
Q: Recently, I have noticed that some of the leaves on my camellias have grown large and distorted with a pink to white coloration. Will it harm the camellias?
They otherwise look fine. They produce abundant attractive blooms this past winter and spring.
– Cindy, Lilburn.
A: Cindy, what you are observing is camellia leaf gall, which is caused by a fungus. The malady is more prevalent during the spring flush of leaf growth. They eventually turn brown and rupture, releasing spores.
The good news is the fungus will not harm the plants, and no chemical control is necessary. Cut off the infected leaves and also remove any plant debris that has fallen to the ground and dispose.
Q: Yesterday, I saw a large hornet with black and yellow markings. It looks like the ‘murder hornet’ that I have heard about in the media. Are those insects present in our area? Is there cause for alarm? – Mary, Buford.
A. Mary, what you have is a European hornet, which is one to one and one-half inches long with black and yellow markings. The insect is prevalent in our area. The “murder hornet,’” which is also called the Asian Giant Hornet, is native to Southeast Asia. Several small populations have been found in Washington State and around Vancouver, British Columbia. They can grow to over two inches in length and inflict a painful sting, although these insects are not overly aggressive.
However, they prey on honeybees and can damage colonies of them. This hornet has not been detected in Georgia or any other outside of Washington state. Please refer to the following factsheet from the Georgia Department of Agriculture on the Asian Giant Hornet: http://www.agr.georgia.gov/invasive-pests.aspx. It will compare the hornet with our native European hornet and the cicada-killer wasp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.