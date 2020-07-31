Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: I have a dozen or so muscadines planted in my backyard. I recently noticed that some of the vines have a stunted appearance, with areas turning brown and dying. On the base of these vines, I see numerous growths with a wart-like appearance.
What is causing their appearance? Are they the cause of the other symptoms that I am observing? If so, what can I do for control? – Alex, Buford.
Answer: Alex, the unusual growths are crown galls caused by soil-borne bacteria that stimulate the growth of the wood into these shapes. As they enlarge, they become woody and hard, with the outer layers turning brown and corky. The vines grow weak over time, with branches dying.
The disease is most prominent during the growing season. Damage to the trunks of the vines increases their susceptibility to the disease. The cause is usually lawn movers and string weed eater. Hard freezes can also increase the chances the bacterial can enter the plant, although our winters seldom get cold enough for this issue to occur.
Keep the area under the plants free of grass and weeds to reduce the need for maintenance activities that could cause damage. No chemical treatments are available, and infected plants need to be removed.
Q: Several of the blueberry shrubs that I am growing have a scraggly appearance with yellow leaves. They have not grown well since planting them four years ago. The plants have had few blueberries. What could be troubling them? Is it a disease? Can I apply fertilizer? – Mary, Snellville.
A: Mary, blueberries require full sun and well-drained soil with ample organic matter. They also need an acidic soil with a pH of 4.5 to 5.5. The plants need more iron available to the plants from the soil at a lower pH. Rhododendrons, azaleas, mountain laurels, and camellia also have the same requirements and are referred to as acid-loving plants.
If the pH is too high, the plants will not be able to absorb the iron they need. The result is iron chlorosis, which causes the leaves to develop a green to yellow color with the veins staying green. Have the soil tested through UGA Extension Gwinnett to determine its pH and soil nutrient levels. To lower the pH to increase the acidity, add sulfur or a fertilizer with a sulfate compound such as ammonium sulfate.
You can use materials such as Espoma Organic Soil Acidifier or a similar product. Also, the application of fertilizers with these materials such as ones formulated for azaleas and rhododendrons. Changing the soil pH may take some time. If the tests indicate that soil has high alkalinity, such as above 6.5, you may need to consider relocating the blueberries to a lower pH.
Q: Many of my yellow crook-neck squash is turning green. Some of the plants appear stunted. What could be the cause of these issues? Can I control the problem? Is the squash safe to eat? – Paul, Lilburn.
A: Paul, it appears that you have squash mosaic virus on your plants. It stunts their growth and causes a greening of the fruit, but seldom kills the plant. Insects, such as leafhoppers and aphids, spread the virus. Once infected, no treatments are available, and the best course of action is to remove the plants.
For control, keep these insects under control with the application of appropriate insecticides according to label directions. Remove weeds that are growing in and around the plants that may harbor these pests. Yes, the squash is safe to eat since the virus does not sicken people.
Please check my blog out: http://gardeningingwinnett.blogspot.com/. It has information on a variety of horticultural topics and is updated frequently.
