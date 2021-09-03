This week gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: In my backyard yesterday, I found a large wasp that is a couple of inches long. I have heard about the murder hornets that have entered the United States, and this one looks like one of these hornets. What should I do to keep these dangerous insects away from my home?
— Mary, Dacula.
Answer: Mary, I can assure you that you do not see a Giant Asian Hornet, commonly referred to as a “murder hornet.” These insects have only been found in isolated areas of Washington State, and no were else in the nation.
What you are seeing is most like cicada killer wasp, which can reach a length of two inches. They prey on cicadas, hence the name, and will not sting unless handled. Another insect that has a similar appearance is the European hornet. These build ball-shaped nests.
If they are not in a place that could endanger people, leave them alone. They are beneficial. If the nest is where human contact is possible, use a flying insect spray for control. Please refer to the following website from the Georgia Department of Agriculture that discusses the differences between these three insects: http://www.agr.georgia.gov/invasive-pests.aspx.
Q: I have several giant spiders that have spun webs in the shrubs and trees around my home. They are large and are yellow and black. Are they dangerous? How can I control them and keep them away? – Michael, Buford.
A: Michael, from your description, it appears you have joro spiders. They can reach a length of three inches, are yellow with black and red markings. They have large golden-colored webs. They are invasive and are native to Japan.
A common theory is that the spiders came in a few years ago on materials shipped to warehouses along Interstate 85 in Northeast Georgia. They are harmless and are beneficial since they consume pestiferous insects, including the brown marmorated stink bug, a troublesome pest.
If they are bothersome, your best course of action is to use a broom and sweep their webs away. See this news report from the University of Georgia on joro spiders for more information:
Q: Sections of my bermudagrass lawn have turned brown. It receives adequate water and fertilizer. I cut it every week and had it aerated with a hollow tine aerator in June.
Someone told me that armyworms could be a problem even though I have not observed any. Is there a way that I can determine for sure my lawn does or does not have armyworms? If they are present, what control measures should I take? — Paul, Grayson.
A: Paul, armyworms are wreaking havoc on local lawns. The Extension Office has received many calls and emails recently about the pest. To determine if you have an issue, mix some dishwashing detergent into a gallon of water, and pour the grass in question.
If present, the worms will climb up the grass blades and will be visible. They consume only the grass blades and will not harm the roots or crowns. If the grass is healthy, it will regenerate and recover. For control, apply an insecticide labeled for controlling armyworms in lawns according to a label direction.
As we move into the fall, homeowners should do several tasks to keep their lawns in optimal conditions. They include proper fertilization, the application of herbicide for weed control, and overseeding fescue lawns. To learn more about the subject, UGA Extension, Gwinnett will have a program online Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you are interested in attending, please contact the Extension Office.
