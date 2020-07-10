Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: My bermudagrass lawn has developed some circular brown spots that are a couple of feet in diameter. My lawn was looking great until a couple of weeks ago when these circles appeared. What is causing them? Will they kill my grass? Are there ways to control it? – Joe, Grayson.
Answer: Joe, based on your description, you have large patch fungal disease, which attacks warm-season grasses such as bermudagrass and zoysiagrass. The fungus also attacks cool-season grasses such as tall fescue but has smaller rings that are smoky brown.
It kills the grass blades but does not harm the roots and crowns. If the grass is healthy, it will grow back. Treatment methods are the same for both. Make sure you do not apply too much high nitrogen fertilizer. If you have not already done so, have your soil tested through UGA Extension Gwinnett. Water the lawn earlier in the day before noon. Mow at the correct height, which for bermudagrass is one to one and one-half inches. Several fungicides are useful to suppress the fungus and to reduce its spread. They are available at local garden centers. Please follow all label directions when using pesticides.
Q: I have a couple of peach trees growing in my backyard. The fruits are beginning to turn brown and rot. What could be causing this problem? I have had this rot affect my peaches for a couple of years. How can I prevent it, so I get peaches from the tree? – Scott, Buford.
A: Scott, it appears that your peaches are suffering from brown rot fungal disease. The fungus is quite problematic in peaches and several other fruit trees, especially with the recent rain and high humidity.
Peaches are a challenge for the home gardener in that they suffer from many insects and diseases and must be sprayed on a schedule to ensure your get peaches. Please refer to the spray guide for peaches from the Georgia Pest Management Handbook for homeowners at https://tinyurl.com/ycc9evtl.
Scroll down a few pages to where you come to the information on peaches. Make sure you follow all label directions when using pesticides.
Q: Many of the seeds that I planted in my vegetable garden in mid-May did not germinate. Beans, corn, and okra were amongst them. Why did these seeds not emerge? Can I still plant some more? – Alice, Norcross.
A: Alice, yes, poor germination has been problematic in some gardens, including mine. Many reasons exist for why. The spring was cool, and the soil did not warm up as fast, thus preventing the germination.
These plants require warm soil temperatures. Also, the excessively wet soils could be to blame. Make sure the seeds are at the proper depth in the soil when planting. If too deep, they will not come up. Yes, you can make a second planting now and should have better luck.
Please check my blog out: http://gardeningingwinnett.blogspot.com/. It has information on a variety of horticultural topics and is updated frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.