Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: My lawn care company wants to apply fertilizer and lime to my Bermudagrass lawn. Is now a good time to do so? What about the lime? Should I allow them to put some out? – Carla, Snellville.
Answer: Carla, the lawn care is taking advantage of you. Bermudagrass, a warm-season grass, turns brown and goes dormant in the winter. February is not the appropriate time for applying fertilizer since the grass is dormant and is not growing. Thus, the it will not be taken up by the grass. Therefore, it is wasted.
Rain could wash the material away, and it could go into drains that lead to water bodies causing pollution. Wait until the grass greens up in the spring to fertilize. Regarding the lime, your lawn may or may not need it. Have your soil tested through UGA Extension.
It will give you a report on the pH and if a lime application is necessary. Also, it will give nutrient levels and recommendations on the type of fertilizer, amount, rate, and time for it to be put out. Go to the following UGA Extension publication Soil Testing for Home Lawns, Gardens, and Wildlife Food Plots at https://tinyurl.com/yvpcscu6.
Q: I am aware of the benefits of using mulch around my garden plants? What is the best type? I find marble quite attractive and would like to consider using it. Is that alright? Will the material harm the plants? – Fred, Norcross.
A: Fred, mulch has many benefits for your garden plants. It helps reduce moisture loss during dry spells, moderates the soil temperature, reduces weeds, and has aesthetic properties. The best is fine-textured organic material such as pine straw, pine bark, wood chips, or cypress mulch. Avoid using marble, lava rock, or gravel since they absorb heat and harm the plants.
For trees and shrubs, apply a layer of two to three inches, and for smaller plants, one to two inches. Avoid excessive amounts of it, especially around trees, promoting rot and smothering the roots.
Q: Recently, I came across an advertisement promoting a variety of lemon trees that can grow year-round in our area. Is it true? Are there any citrus plants that we can plant outside in our gardens and get fruit? – Mary, Lawrenceville.
A: Mary, despite what the advertisement says, no citrus plants can be grown year-round in North Georgia. Our winters get too cold and will kill the trees. In South Georgia, some citrus plants can grow, and several farms have appeared in recent years that produce them, mainly the "Satsuma" oranges.
But, of course, the winters are not as severe in that part of the state. If you want to grow citrus plants, you can put them in containers, grow outside during the warm weather, and then bring them inside in the fall when the first freeze is in the forecast.
