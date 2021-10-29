Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: I have noticed several hammerhead worms that have appeared in my yard over the summer. From what I have heard, they are invasive and harmful to earthworms. Are they a threat to people? What can I do to control them? – Donna, Lawrenceville.
Answer: Hammerhead worms are indeed invasive and have increased in numbers in our area in recent years. They prefer tropical and sub-tropical climates such as ours and are particularly visible after rain events. They like to hide under rocks, logs, leaf litter, and flowerpots.
Hammerhead worms are predators meaning that they will prey on organisms, preferably our beneficial and native earthworms. However, though they are aggressive, their populations are nowhere near the level that they can cause significant harm to the earthworm population, which vastly outnumber the hammerhead worms. They are also eaten by certain species of frogs and salamanders, which will help keep their populations in check.
They do produce a toxin, and how it can hurt people is not entirely understood. These creatures reproduce asexually, meaning if you cut one in half, both parts will regenerate. For control, pour salt or vinegar on them. The worms will perish. Be careful because these chemicals can also harm vegetation in your landscape.
Q: I had a tree care company remove a couple of large trees in my yard that declined. They left behind some wood chips that I would like to use as a soil amendment. They would be helpful in my vegetable garden and perennial flower bed. How should I go about incorporating them into the soil? – Betty, Buford.
A: Betty, avoid using fresh wood chips as soil amendments. They have a high carbon to nitrogen ratio, meaning that these materials require microbes and other organisms to break them down. The process requires nutrients, and when incorporated, they remove nutrients from the soil and can cause deficiencies that will inhibit plant growth.
The chips need to break down through the composting process, taking a few months to more than a year. However, the fresh wood chips can be used on top of the ground as mulch.
Q: I have several cool-season vegetables planted. Recently I noticed some caterpillars feasting on my cabbages, collards, and broccoli. They have chewed holes in the leaves and attacked the plant’s crown that produces the new leaves. What are these insects, and what can I do to control them? How can I achieve control without the use of pesticides? – Georgia, Sugar Hill
A: You are observing one or more insects that attack cole plants such as cabbage and collards. They are cabbage worms and cabbage loopers. They chew holes in the leaves and damage other parts of the plant. For control, you can physically pick off and dispose of the worm.
Also, you can use products containing the bacteria Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). It explicitly targets caterpillar pests, does not harm other insects or people, and is considered organic with low toxicity. The product is sold under the brand names Dipel and Thuricide. As with all pesticides, apply according to label directions.
