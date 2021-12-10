Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: My Bermudagrass lawn is dormant for the winter; however, it looks untidy and not attractive. Are there ways to improve the quality of its appearance though the grass is not actively growing? — Joseph, Lilburn.
Answer: Joseph, although the lawn is dormant, you can do one thing to improve its appearance. If the grass is a least one-inch high, take your lawnmower, make sure the blade is sharp, lower the height one-half of an inch. Then cut the grass. Removing some dead grass blades on top will give the lawn a fresh look.
Q: I purchased some poinsettias to beautify my home during the holidays. How do the growers get the colorful flowers to bloom? Can they be planted outdoors? I would like to know more about these interesting plants. — Cindy, Snellville.
A: Cindy, the “flowers” are brightly colored bracts, which are modified leaves. The actual flowers are the small yellow blooms in the center of the bracts. The plants initiate the coloring process in response to shorter days of autumn and increased darkness. Producers grow them in greenhouses and cover them with material to exclude light for a certain number of hours each day to get the bracts to develop color. The process is somewhat tricky for homeowners, although possible. Once the color begins to fade, prune out the dead parts. Poinsettias cannot grow outdoors year-round in our area because of our cold winters. You can put the containers outdoors during the warm weather and bring them back inside with the onset of freezing temperatures.
Q: I have several azalea shrubs in my home landscape that are too large and need to be lowered a couple of feet. Can I prune them now? — Mary, Norcross.
A: Mary, azaleas form their flower buds on the old wood from the previous season’s growth. If you cut them back that extensively now, you will remove most of the flowers that will bloom next spring. Your best course of action is to wait until they finish blooming in the spring and then prune the plants. Do so before the beginning of July, which is when they start setting their flower buds for the following year.
We have the blessing of many trees that can grow in our region. UGA Extension Gwinnett will have a virtual program on the subject on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. to learn more about tree care and selection. To register, please contact the Extension office.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
