Gardening columnist Tim Daly answers the following questions from readers:
Question: I have a large oak tree in my backyard. It provides shade and is attractive in the landscape. Recently brown spots appeared on most of the leaves, and many are falling. Will these spots harm the tree? Will it perish? What can I do to get rid of the spots? — Kevin, Grayson.
Answer: Kevin, what you are observing are fungal leaf spots on the tree. With the rain and humidity, they are widespread on many plants this summer. Many species of fungi cause the spots. The good news is that the condition will not harm the tree, and any pesticide applications would not be economical or practical.
The tree has enough stored energy reserves to compensate for the leaves that fall. Just clean up and dispose of the fallen leaves.
Q: I have a large infestation of bamboo on my property. It continues to grow and increase in the area each year. What can I do to control or get rid of the bamboo? – Rob, Buford.
A: Rob, bamboo is an invasive plant that is not native to our area. A long time ago, the plant was brought into the country for ornamental purposes and eventually escaped cultivation and grew in dense thickets covering more area each year. To control, during the growing seas, cut the bamboo back to the ground.
When the new sprouts appear, apply Round-Up, which will knock it back. You will have to repeat the application a few times to get rid of it.
Q. I understand that pollinator insects play an essential role in the environment. I would like to know more about them and what I should plant for them? – Amy, Norcross.
A: Amy, pollinator insects play an important role in reproducing many plants, some of which are essential food crops. They transfer pollen from one flower to another where fertilization occurs, creating seeds for the plant’s life cycle to continue.
Most plants pollinated by insects have colorful flowers. Other plants are wind-pollinated, such as grasses, wheat, corn, and oak trees. They produce copious amounts of pollen, which are the primary sources of allergies. Since these plants are not trying to attract insects, they do not have showy flowers. Some plants are particularly favored by pollinators, including bee balm, fennel, dill, coreopsis, and others.
Many also attract beneficial insects, which prey on pestiferous ones. To learn more, please refer to the following UGA Extension publication The Eco-Friendly Garden: Attracting Pollinators, Beneficial Insects and Other Natural predators: https://tinyurl.com/urejj8ze.
