Though the weather is still cold, the warm spring temperatures will be upon us soon. Our area’s average last freeze date is April 15, so avoid planting frost-tender plants before then.

After that, we will be planting our spring and summer garden plants. Of the many available, annual plants, which complete their life cycle in one year, provide colorful displays. Many types thrive and provide beauty for the home landscape.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

