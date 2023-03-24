Though the weather is still cold, the warm spring temperatures will be upon us soon. Our area’s average last freeze date is April 15, so avoid planting frost-tender plants before then.
After that, we will be planting our spring and summer garden plants. Of the many available, annual plants, which complete their life cycle in one year, provide colorful displays. Many types thrive and provide beauty for the home landscape.
Annual flowers can be started from seed or transplants and grown to maturity in a few months. Although they are “here today and gone tomorrow,” they are easy to grow and attractive. Can they last longer? With some work, you can enjoy annual flowers throughout the year.
Various annual flowers bloom at different times. They are separated into early blooming, summer blooming, and late blooming flowers. Grow one or more from each group to have flowers all year.
Early blooming flowers include sweet alyssum, larkspurs, pansies, snapdragons, and violas.
Summer flowering annuals and perennials include celosias, lantana, marigolds, petunias, salvias, vinca, and zinnias.
Ageratum, cosmos, marigolds, and salvia, snapdragons are among the late flowering plants.
Be a detective when selecting which plants to grow. Analyze the site, time of year, expected care, and other factors to determine what plant to grow. Will your flowers get full sun, be able to provide water and fertilize regularly, and are you willing to provide the necessary maintenance to keep them healthy? How tall will they grow/? Ask these questions and others to select the best ones for your landscape.
Prepare the bed where the plants will grow before planting. Till the area and add a couple of inches of organic matter, such as peat moss, compost, or topsoil. If the area tends to be wet, make a raised bed by adding soil or compost. Many annuals do not like “wet feet” — too much water in the soil around their roots. Apply fertilizer according to soil tests and till thoroughly. Apply fertilizer to plants with dry leaves and then water.
Try to keep the fertilizer off the leaves. It may burn them. Mulch the bed with two inches of pine straw, pine bark nuggets, or cypress mulch. Since annuals are so small, you should spread the mulch first and then plant through it.
Plant them so that the root ball is covered with soil but just below the soil surface. If they are in peat cups, remove the cup from two sides of the rootball so the roots can grow out.
Some plants need deadheading, which is the removal of old flowers and seed heads, especially early in the plant’s life. Some annuals to deadhead include cosmos, geranium, marigold, salvia, snapdragon, and zinnia.
Water the bed well after planting and again the next day, which helps to settle the soil around the roots. Water every five to seven days if it does not rain or when plants begin to wilt.
Apply one inch of water each time. Soaker hoses are a better way to water than sprinklers. You should invest in one. Annuals can be “here today and here tomorrow.”
Although some factors are beyond our control, we can plan and work to keep the flower show going all year.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
