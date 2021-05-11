The Gwinnett Daily Post will present its seventh annual Generations Expo: 50+ Boomers & Seniors live event Saturday at the Expo Hall at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.
The free event, presented by Northeast Georgia Health System and Clover Health, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event includes nearly 50 vendors, free health screenings and presentations about key topics of interest to those age 50 and over. The LifeSouth Blood Mobile will also be on hand for those who want to donate blood, and FabFoodTrucks.com is providing a full menu from Azzurri Pizza.
The first 200 attendees will receive a goody bag filled with information and logo items from many of the event vendors and sponsors. The first 50 will also receive a ticket to Fernbank Musuem of Natural History or a $10 gift card to use at Belk Mall of Georgia.
“Many folks will come for themselves, but we always have a big group that are attending on behalf of their parents,” said Janet McCray, one of the event producers for Generations Expo. “The diversity in the exhibitor base offers a great opportunity for one-on-one time with company representatives that can answer questions and provide helpful information.”
The Sheridan at Eastside is sponsoring golf cart transportation from the parking lot off Davis Road to the Expo Hall, using golf carts provided by All Pro Carts. Humana is sponsoring a lounge area where attendees can relax between stage presentations or exhibitor visits.
Registration is not required but when attendees register at GenerationsExpo.com they become eligible to win one of the many door prizes that will be given out during the event — including gift cards, Gwinnett Striper game tickets, Fernbank Museum tickets, gift bags, specialty items and a cosmetic/fragrance basket valued at $300 from Belk Mall of Georgia.
Masks are highly encouraged for both vendors and attendees. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the show and attendee traffic flow will be staggered and monitored to encourage social distancing.
