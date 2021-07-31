Hundreds of families flocked to the Rhodes Jordan Park community center in Lawrenceville Saturday for the Daily Post's Back-to-School Health Fair and All About Kids Expo.
In the first hour alone, 625 people were clocked coming in the door to the fair, according to Bob McCray, who is the vice-president of sales and marketing for the Daily Post's parent company, Southern Community Newspapers Inc.
"That's a record," McCray said.
Health fairs that the Daily Post holds typically attract crowds of about 500 people, organizers said, although the newspaper's All About Kids Expo typically draws large crowds. The expo is normally held in the spring but was merged with the Back-To-School health fair this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected event programming last year and earlier this year.
SCNI Director of Major Accounts & Digital Sales Janet McCray said about 1,500 to 2,000 were estimated to have attended the four-hour event Saturday. She said the turnout was bigger than the newspaper and other sponsors anticipated for an event that was being held while the COVID-19 pandemic was still underway.
"Everyone is out of everything," McCray said about three hours into the event. "We knew it would be great. We had a lot of pre-registrants so we knew it was going to be a good one, but we didn't realize how good it was going to be and it turned out to be really awesome."
Stringed book bags with some school supplies in them were given to the first 250 kids who came through the front door of the event. While those ran out within the first hour, there was still plenty of things for attendees to do, including interactive booths and giveaways hosted by participating vendors and agencies, such as Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation, Gwinnett Trails, the Gwinnett Stripers, Building Babies Brains, Live Healthy Gwinnett, Gwinnett libraries and the Center for Pan Asian Community Services.
Building Babies Brains, for example, hosted an outdoor activity with Gwinnett County Public Schools' Play2Learn program where attendees got to write and draws images in shaving cream that was spread out on child-sized tables.
The idea was to show families that child learning can be done at home with simple household materials before kids are old enough to attend school.
"We're promoting that early learning begins at birth, giving resources for parents to be their child's first and best teacher and we're handing out books to every family and information about programs that are in the community," GCPS Director of Early Learning and School Readiness Kim Holland said.
Elsewhere at the event, kids could talk into a microphone at a booth hosted by BG Ad Group, which does the Daily Post's podcasts while their parents got to learn about opportunities to become a poll worker for Gwinnett County's elections division. Gwinnett County public safety officials were also distributing info and materials at the event.
There were several health-related booths hosted by agencies such as Children's Health Care of Atlanta, IACT Health, Clover Health, Walmart Health, the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments and Northeast Georgia Health System. The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine also had a booth to talk to attendees about COVID-19.
Children's Health Care of Atlanta was the presenting sponsor for the Kids Expo portion of the event while Clover Health and Northeast Georgia Health System were the presenting sponsor for the health fair portion.
"I really think this is probably the first time in awhile that we've had this opportunity to be out in the public, so it's good to see that people are still really wanting to learn more and be a part of their community," Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Community Development Officer Annie Valenty said.
Attendees who pre-registered could also get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Empower PAD, which is backed by Johnson & Johnson, had a mobile unit set up as well to talk to attendees about peripheral artery disease.
"We're going around the country to raise awareness and to also do early detection," Empower PAD's Tim Tripepi said. "The early detection can help stop strokes, heart attacks and amputations."
There was also a presentation on the dangers of vaping that two Buford High School seniors, Juan and Marco Borrego, made on behalf of Vaping-Attention to Prevention.
Parents who attended the event said they enjoyed getting to learn about resources that are available in Gwinnett County, both for family entertainment and for their family's health.
"I love coming to events like this," said Anitra Gaston, who attended with her two daughters. "It's very informative."
Lawrenceville resident Shanika Ferguson, who brought her children to the event, said she enjoyed it as well.
"I learned about things I didn't know about, the activities for the kids and things like that," Ferguson said.
