Daily Post wins eight first-place honors in Georgia Press Association contest, earns general excellence designation

The Gwinnett Daily Post earned eight first-place honors in the Georgia Press Association’s 2019 Better Newspaper Contest, including top honors for local news coverage, Page One design and for its 2019 Progress section.
The newspaper also earned first-place honors for layout and design and for multimedia journalism for the sports department’s production of its “Game Changers” videos, along with its social media presence.
The Daily Post earned a general excellence designation, placing third in that category.
The Daily Post’s Progress section previewing last year’s MARTA vote earned top honors and kudos from the judges, as did its entry in the Page One competition.
“This may be the most well planned and executed Progress section we’ve seen in years,” a judge wrote about the special section. “The content was well-written and even when long, stories didn’t feel or look like a long read.”
For the Page One competition, the judge said: “Gwinnett Daily Post takes the top prize for its creativity, engaging and accessible design, commitment to laser-focused local storytelling and its variety of stories and centerpiece treatments. Gwinnett Daily Post’s readers have a strong front page to be proud of!”
Individually, staff writer Taylor Denman won a pair of first-place honors for education writing and for best sports feature, while Sports Editor Will Hammock placed first in sports coverage.
Denman was honored for his education reporting that included stories on the contract renewal of Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs, the Brookwood aquaponics program and the performance-based awards given out by Gwinnett County Public Schools.
In sports feature writing, the Daily Post swept all three places, with Denman being honored for his stories that included a feature of former Parkview star Jeff Francoeur’s emergence as a Major League Baseball broadcaster, along with features on David Andrews of the New England Patriots and the Mill Creek High cheerleading team dedicating its state title to the late Ashley Taube. Christine Troyke took second and Hammock placed third in sports feature writing.
Hammock placed first for sports coverage for stories that included former Buford football coach Jess Simpson returning to the Atlanta Falcons, as well as Buford High winning the girls state basketball title and a feature on Brookwood tennis player Thomas Montroy leading his team to a state title the day after his mother’s death.
The Daily Post placed third for both its sports section and lifestyle coverage, while Kristen Hansen and Jacee Sellers placed third for headline writing.
The Daily Post competes in Division A, for papers with a circulation of 10,000 or more.
The Savannah Morning News won the General Excellence Award in Division A, while the Valdosta Daily Times earned the General Excellence Award in Division B and the News-Tribune in Cartersville and The Times-Georgian in Carrollton tied for first in Division C. The Valdosta Daily Times also won the prestigious Freedom of Information Award.
