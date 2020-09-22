The Gwinnett Daily Post, along with presenting sponsor Northeast Georgia Health System, is hosting the second edition of its Generations Expo virtually on Thursday.
The lifestyle, health and active aging expo for the 50-plus market will be held Thursday at noon. The first edition was held on Sept. 17. The expo will feature educational and informative sessions with the opportunity to ask questions, provide input and win prizes.
This week’s edition features Carol Ann Gelderman, a registered nurse and nurse manager of the Sepsis Program at Northeast Georgia Medical Center will discuss sepsis, your risk factors for developing sepsis and the connection between sepsis and COVID.
The first edition featured Dr. Naga Kommuri, a Northeast Georgia Health System provider specializing in non-invasive cardiology services, as the keynote speaker. Kommuri discussed heart health, the importance of regular maintenance programs, the effects that COVID has had on heart health patients and other topics.
Other speakers during the two-series event include:
♦ Aileen Jackson, Joint Care Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Braselton
♦ Will Dennison, Dennison Hearing Solutions
♦ Lequawn James, Nurse Practitioner, Royal Blue Medical Center
♦ Tina Johnson, Stroke Coordinator, Northeast Georgia Medical Center
♦ Dr. Neal Patel, Urologist & Surgeon, Advanced Urology
For more information, go to generationsexpo.com.
Generations Expo is one of the Gwinnett Daily Post’s most popular events. It was postponed from its traditional date in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now a virtual event.
