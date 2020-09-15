The Gwinnett Daily Post, along with presenting sponsor Northeast Georgia Health System, will host its Generations Expo virtually this year.
The lifestyle, health and active aging expo for the 50-plus market will be held this Thursday at noon and again on Sept. 24 at the same time. The expo will feature educational and informative sessions with the opportunity to ask questions, provide input and win prizes.
This week’s event will feature Dr. Naga Kommuri, a Northeast Georgia Health System provider specializing in non-invasive cardiology services, as the keynote speaker. Kommuri will discuss heart health, the importance of regular maintenance programs, the effects that COVID has had on heart health patients and more.
On Sept. 24, Carol Ann Gelderman, a registered nurse and nurse manager of the Sepsis Program at Northeast Georgia Medical Center will discuss sepsis, your risk factors for developing sepsis and the connection between sepsis and COVID.
Other speakers during the two-series event include:
♦ Aileen Jackson, Joint Care Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Braselton
♦ Will Dennison, Dennison Hearing Solutions
♦ Lequawn James, Nurse Practitioner, Royal Blue Medical Center
♦ Tina Johnson, Stroke Coordinator, Northeast Georgia Medical Center
♦ Dr. Neal Patel, Urologist & Surgeon, Advanced Urology
The first 250 people who register for the event will receive a free goody back. For more information, go to generationsexpo.com.
