The Gwinnett Daily Post will host its first Gwinnett County Health Fair of the year Saturday at Luck Shoals Park in Norcross.
The health fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will observe COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of those who attend. All attendees and vendors are required to wear face coverings, entrance to the event will be staggered, aisles will be one way with a separate exit and entrance and hand sanitizing stations will be located on each aisle.
There will be free health screenings as well as health and wellness and community vendors. The first 200 attendees will receive a welcome bag. The event is free to attend.
Lucky Shoals Park is located at 4651 Britt Road.
For more information on Saturday’s event and future Daily Post health fairs, go to scnievents.com/healthfairs/.
