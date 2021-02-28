The Daily Post will host its first Gwinnett Health Fair of the year March 6 at George Pierce Park in Suwanee.
The health fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and admission is free. LifeSouth is holding a blood drive at the event, and the Daily Post is collecting non-perishable food items to be given to area food pantries.
Other offerings include:
♦ Relax and Releaf is offering chair massages.
♦ The Center for Pan-Asian Community Services is offering free HIV testing.
♦ The Northeast Georgia Health System is providing fall prevention assessments.
For every three food items or $3 donated, attendees will get an entry to win a Cosmetic/fragrance basket valued at $300 from Belk Mall of Georgia. The first 200 attendees will receive a goody bag filled with items from many of the vendors and sponsors and the first 50 to attend will also receive a ticket voucher to Fernbank Museum of Natural History.
Registration is not required, but those who register are eligible for additional give-aways. Registration is available at Gwinnetthealthfairs.com.
All vendors and attendees are required to wear a mask in the facility.
The Community Center at George Pierce Park is located at 55 Buford Highway NE, Suwanee.
