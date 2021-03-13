The Daily Post will host the Generations Expo 50+ Boomers and Seniors Virtual event on March 18 at 1 p.m.
The event, presented by Northeast Georgia Health System, will cover the following topics:
♦ COVID and its impact on your heart.
♦ Topical women’s health issues.
♦ The impacts of aging on genitourinary tract — the kidneys, urinary bladder, adrenal glands, urethra and male reproductive organs.
♦ How keeping active will keep you young.
♦ Benefits of virtual visits to your doctor.
♦ Support therapy and it’s importance as you age.
Dr. Habib Samady will speak about COVID-19 and the impact on your heart and Julie Thach, FPN and Jennifer Cobernus, DO, will discuss women’s health.
For more information and to register, go to generationsexpo.com.
