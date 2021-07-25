Children will have a chance to get a free book bag and adults can glean plenty of health-related information at the Gwinnett Health Fair and Kids Expo on July 31.
The event, presented by the Gwinnett Daily Post, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Northeast Georgia Health System and Clover Health will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville.
The free event is a combination of a health fair and a back-to-school Kids Expo. More than 50 vendors will be there, many offering free health screenings such as taking your blood pressure, vision and hearing checks, HIV testing, stress/depression information and testing for peripheral artery disease.
There will also be free COVID vaccines and LifeSouth will be onsite for those who want to give blood.
Organizers said the first 250 children at the event will receive a string backpack filled with school supplies and other goodies. And the first 100 adults will also receive gift bags. The first 50 adults will also receive a free admission ticket to Fernbank Museum of Natural History.
Registration is requested (but not required) but it will make attendees eligible to win door prizes which will be announced at the Daily Post booth. You must be present to win. You can register at www.gwinnetthealthfairs.com.
As part of the Kids Expo, the Early Learning Corner is sponsored by Gwinnett Grows where you can participate in free activities focused on birth to 6 years old from Building Babies’ Brains, Play to Learn from GCPS and B2 Anywhere. There will also be story time and more.
During the event, there will also be free presentations, including:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
♦ 10:30 a.m.: Kids’ Mental Health & Suicide Prevention by Guide, Inc.
♦ 11 a.m.: Aurora Theatre kids activity
♦ 11:30 a.m.: Kids & Vaping by Guide, Inc.
♦ Noon: Essential Oils 101, plus free make and take, from doTerra.
♦ 12:30 p.m.: Kids’ Mental Health & Suicide Prevention by Guide, Inc.
♦ 1 p.m.: Kids & Vaping by Guide, Inc.
These programs are subject to change.
Attendees are also asked to bring school supply items to donate to two area public schools as well as canned goods for the Lawrenceville Co-op. Attendees who bring food items or school supplies will also be eligible to win additional prizes — including a back-to-school gift basket from Belk Mall of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.