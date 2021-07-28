The start of school is just around the corner, and the Daily Post will help children get ready for the new school year with its back-to-school Gwinnett Health Fair and All About Kids Expo on Saturday.
The first 250 kids at Saturday’s event — held at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville — will receive a stringed book bag filled with supplies. The first 100 adults will receive a gift bag of their own and the first 50 adults will also receive a free admission ticket to Fernbank Museum of Natural History.
“The Health Fair and All About Kids Expo is an event timed perfectly for kids going back to school while providing a number of health screenings for adults who want them,” said event organizer Janet McCray. “And for those who want to get their COVID vaccination, there will be that opportunity as well.”
The event is presented by the Gwinnett Daily Post, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Northeast Georgia Health System and Clover Health and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free event is a combination of a health fair and a back-to-school Kids Expo. More than 50 vendors will be there, many offering free health screenings such as taking your blood pressure, vision and hearing checks, HIV testing, stress/depression information and testing for peripheral artery disease.
There will also be free COVID vaccines and LifeSouth will be onsite for those who want to give blood.
Registration is requested (but not required) but it will make attendees eligible to win door prizes which will be announced at the Daily Post booth. You must be present to win. You can register at www.gwinnetthealthfairs.com.
As part of the All About Kids Expo, the Early Learning Corner is sponsored by Gwinnett Grows where you can participate in free activities focused on birth to 6 years old from Building Babies’ Brains, Play to Learn from GCPS and B2 Anywhere. There will also be story time and more.
During the event, there will also be free presentations, including:
♦ 10:30 a.m.: Kids’ Mental Health & Suicide Prevention by Guide, Inc.
♦ 11 a.m.: Aurora Theatre kids activity
♦ 11:30 a.m.: Kids & Vaping by Guide, Inc.
♦ Noon: Essential Oils 101, plus free make and take, from doTerra.
♦ 12:30 p.m.: Kids’ Mental Health & Suicide Prevention by Guide, Inc.
♦ 1 p.m.: Kids & Vaping by Guide, Inc.
Attendees are also asked to bring school supply items to donate to two area public schools as well as canned goods for the Lawrenceville Co-op. Attendees who bring food items or school supplies will also be eligible to win additional prizes — including a back-to-school gift basket from Belk Mall of Georgia.
