The Gwinnett Daily Post recently presented officials from the Wounded Warrior Project with a check funded by proceeds from the paper’s special D-Day section published in June.
Bob McCray, Vice President of Advertising for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc., parent company of the Daily Post, made the presentation at the Wounded Warrior Project’s Atlanta office.
“We are very proud of the section and happy to make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in honor of all the men and women who have given so much of themselves to serve our country,” McCray said. “And we are thankful to our advertisers who join us in those feelings.”
Advertisers who supported the D-Day section were: All American Specialties, Inc., Atlanta Gladiators, Dennison Hearing Solutions, Flat Out Auto, Kia Mall of Georgia, Mall of Georgia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Discovery Village, Dogwood Forest of Grayson, Fernbank Museum, Gwinnett County Public Schools, Humana, Infinite Energy Center, Northeast Georgia Health System, Speedy Pressure Washing, The Landings at Norcross, Walton EMC, Gwinnett Stripers and Feld Entertainment/Monster Jam.