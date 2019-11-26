The Gwinnett Daily Post, which put on its annual Good Taste Gwinnett event in October, recently presented a check to Special Kneads and Treats bakery with funds raised from the event.
"We wanted to give back to the community and found Special Kneads and Treats to be a perfect culinary fit with their nonprofit bakery providing free birthday cakes to local kids, plus hiring of special needs adults to work at their Lawrenceville location," said Noreen Brantner, director of events for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc., the parent company of the Daily Post.
A check for $1,400 was donated to Special Kneads and Treats from the event’s tasting ticket proceeds.