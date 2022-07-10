Gwinnett parents who are looking to get a health check up and enjoy some family fun will be able to find both for free in one location in Buford next weekend.
The Daily Post is teaming up with Live Healthy Gwinnett and Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation to co-host a Gwinnett Health Fair and Back-To-School All About Kids Expo from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on July 16 at Bogan Park, which is located at 2723 N. Bogan Road in Buford.
“We used to do (health fairs and) a separate Kids Expo and it was so popular that we made this our Gwinnett Health Fair Back-To-School All About Kids Expo, so we kind of combined the two things since COVID hit and we haven’t been able to separate them,” said Janet McCray, the director of major accounts and digital sales for Southern Community Newspapers Inc., which is the Daily Post’s parent company.
The event will include giveaways. The first 300 kids who show up at the event will get Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta string backpacks that will be filled with gifts from event sponsors and vendors.
The event will include health screenings, free COVID vaccines, a LifeSouth blood drive, a Building Babies Brains early children’s learning area, family fun activities, activities for kids and face painting. GUIDE Inc. will also present seminars on how to spot signs of depression in kids during the event.
“We have about 45 vendors and because it’s at Bogan Park, we have some outside vendors, but most of them are inside because it’s mostly an indoor event,” McCray said.
Among the free health screenings will be EMPOWER-PAD peripheral artery disease screenings that will look for blockages in a person’s arteries.
Some family fun venues that are expected to be at the event include Andretti Indoor Karting and Games and Stars and Strikes.
McCray said a Gwinnett fire truck is also tentatively expected to be at the event, as long as the firefighters are not called to respond to a fire or other event.
Kona Ice, Tradewinds Coffee and Swirl Funnel Cakes will be at the event as well.
“We’re also doing a school supply drive that will benefit the area schools during this event, so people can bring by school supplies and when they do, they’re entered to win some nice prizes,” McCray said.
The event is free to attend and families can register in advance, but registration is not required. Families can register by visiting www.gwinnetthealthfairs.com if they choose to do so.
Sponsors for the event include Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Northeast Georgia Health System, Publix, Clover Health and Jackson EMC.
