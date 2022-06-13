With some 70 vendors covering a variety of senior-related topics, the eighth annual Generations Expo 2022 returns to the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds Exhibition Center in Lawrenceville on Saturday.
Presented by the Gwinnett Daily Post, Northeast Georgia Hospital System, Clover Health and Publix, the “Boomers and Seniors” event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is no admission charge and there’s free parking off Davis Road, with shuttles available to the Exhibition Center.
Janet McCray, who has been involved in all of the expos, said that despite having a smaller event a year ago in the wake of the COVID pandemic, Generations Expo continues to display notable growth.
“It’s been a huge event,” said McCray, director of major accounts and digital sales for the Daily Post. “This market continues to age, and one of the biggest areas of growth we’ve seen has been in the senior living communities. You can tell that market is increasing and there’s a real need for this show, especially now.”
Among the many services offered at the expo will be free screenings, with Core Response providing Pfizer and Moderna vaccination and booster shots. There will also be screenings for blood pressure, cancer, bone density and hearing. There will also be a number of stage presentations, one of which will be highlighted by a talk from Judge Christopher Ballar from the Gwinnett County Probate Court.
While registration is requested, it’s not mandatory, but those registered will be eligible to win door prizes and other gifts. McCray said that the first 300 people visiting the expo will receive a swag bag filled with logo items and information from sponsors and vendors; the first 100 folks through the door will receive a ticket to the Fernbank Museum of Natural History. There will also be a host of door prizes and vendor giveaways throughout the event.
“We have quite a few regulars that come when we present shows to the public, so we’ll definitely see those 100 people in line because they know all the great things we give them,” McCray said.
Because of the pandemic, the 2020 expo was not held and last year’s event drew between 500 and 600 visitors, McCray said. This year, it’s expected that as many as 2,000 people will visit the Exhibition Center.
“Pre-COVID, we would have more than 2,000 people,” she said. “Last year was a little soft because we were coming out of COVID, but we’re hoping to get back to our pre-COVID show numbers. Last year people were just starting to do shows again in the community.
"We had been doing them throughout COVID, but this is definitely one of the bigger ones. People were just excited to get out and take advantage of some of the free services offered.”
And while the vast majority of expo patrons are seniors, younger visitors also take part for a number of reasons.
“We see people ages 45 and up,” said McCray. “People are either planning for themselves or asking for themselves, or they’re coming to get information for their parents. You see a good range of ages.”
For more information, visit www.GenerationsExpo.com.
