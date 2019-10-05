Cancer survivors will have their victories over the disease symbolized in public spaces throughout Johns Creek by “Daffodils 4 Hope,” a project in which the flower will planted to honor their perseverance.
The project, which is being promoted by the Johns Creek Beautification (JCB) and Johns Creek-based CanCare Atlanta, will begin at the Johns Creek Presbyterian Church (10950 Bell Road) at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20, where the first daffodils – considered a symbol of cancer survivorship — will be planted.
“It regenerates and regrows each year in the spring,” said Marilyn Davis, JCB Coordinator of ‘Daffodils 4 Hope.’ “So it is perfect for annual celebration. JCB is happy to promote CanCare Atlanta’s celebration of survivorship with community-wide daffodil planting events. And we are grateful for the happiness the daffodils are bringing to the community and raising awareness for the good things happening through CanCare.”
CanCare Atlanta is a local support group of cancer patients, survivors and volunteers who provide support and hope during a very trying time.
The project, which will also beautify the local community, will have plantings at Johns Creek United Methodist Church and at Newtown Park in the near future.
“We invite our Johns Creek neighbors to join us in the celebration of cancer survivorship,” Sondra Cooley, organizer for the Johns Creek Presbyterian Church planting event, said. “Imagine gorgeous daffodil fields dotting our landscape every spring. Bring your shovels and your garden gloves, or just come and support the planters.”
The JCB, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, was created to improve and preserve the national beauty of the city’s common areas and public spaces through landscaping, environmental preservation and public works of art. “Daffodils 4 Hope” gives residents the opportunity to work with local leaders and project development advisers on how to use nature to make a long-lasting mark on their community.
The JCB works closely with the city to win grants for landscaping and beautification projects. JCB has played a major role in Johns Creek getting more than $130,000 in funding for landscaping at Jones Bridge and Abbots Bridge and at States Bridge Road and Kimball Bridge, in addition for landscaping for the planned Kimball Bridge Multi-Use Trail project.