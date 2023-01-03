New Year’s Eve did not bring a happy end to 2022 for one Dacula resident.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the 2000 block of Lakeway Drive in Dacula at 2:46 p.m. on Saturday. A neighbor called 9-1-1 after they saw the house engulfed in flames as they drove by. The neighbor’s boyfriend rushed into the two-story house to help the homeowner get out.

