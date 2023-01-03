New Year’s Eve did not bring a happy end to 2022 for one Dacula resident.
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the 2000 block of Lakeway Drive in Dacula at 2:46 p.m. on Saturday. A neighbor called 9-1-1 after they saw the house engulfed in flames as they drove by. The neighbor’s boyfriend rushed into the two-story house to help the homeowner get out.
“According to the occupant, she was the only one at home when she noticed smoke inside her living room,” fire officials said in a post on Facebook. “She then attempted to evacuate to the porch at the rear of the house but was found inside by the neighbor who went in the home to locate the occupant.
“The neighbor assisted both the resident and her dog out of the home.”
Firefighters found flames coming out of the attic and the front door when they arrived at the home, and they confirmed that everyone was out of the house as they deployed lines to put out the fire. No one needed medical assistance, according to the fire department.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help the resident.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
