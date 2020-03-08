Gwinnett County police arrested a 32-year-old Dacula man and charged him with involuntary manslaughter, accusing him of shooting and killing a 35-year-old man at his home on Sunday.
Police said Joe Perry shot Jesse Towler, also from Dacula, while trying to break up a physical altercation by firing a single shot from his handgun. Police said the bullet struck Towler in the torso.
Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1:55 a.m. at a Perry's residence located at 2526 Kachina Trail in Dacula. Police said friends and family had gathered at the residence after attending a funeral earlier in the day.
Police said Towler was transported to a hospital by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, but died at the hospital.
Perry was charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter. He is currently incarcerated in Gwinnett County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.