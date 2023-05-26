Retired Col. Ben Penton offers a salute during last years’ Dacula Memorial Day parade. The annual event, which honors service members who have fallen while serving their country, will be held again on Monday.
A child waves American flags in the crowd at last year’s Dacula Memorial Day Parade as the Fallen Heroes of Georgia group, which recognizes service members who died while serving their country, walks by. This year’s parade will be held on Monday.
Fallen Heroes of Georgia participants carry signs honoring fallen service members in a previous Dacula Memorial Day Parade. The group will be the grand marshal for this year’s parade, which will be held on Monday.
Fallen Heroes of Georgia participants carry signs honoring fallen service members in a previous Dacula Memorial Day Parade. The group will be the grand marshal for this year's parade, which will be held on Monday.
Fallen Heroes of Georgia participants carry signs honoring fallen service members in a previous Dacula Memorial Day Parade. The group will be the grand marshal for this year's parade, which will be held on Monday.
Retired Col. Ben Penton offers a salute during last years’ Dacula Memorial Day parade. The annual event, which honors service members who have fallen while serving their country, will be held again on Monday.
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
A soldier carries the American flag in last year’s Dacula Memorial Day Parade. This year’s parade will be held on Monday.
File Photo
A child waves American flags in the crowd at last year’s Dacula Memorial Day Parade as the Fallen Heroes of Georgia group, which recognizes service members who died while serving their country, walks by. This year’s parade will be held on Monday.
File Photo
Fallen Heroes of Georgia participants carry signs honoring fallen service members in a previous Dacula Memorial Day Parade. The group will be the grand marshal for this year’s parade, which will be held on Monday.
Phil Mistry FOTO
Veterans ride in a float in last year’s Dacula Memorial Day Parade. This year’s parade will be held on Monday.
File Photo
Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts carry American flags in a previous Dacula Memorial Day Parade. This year’s parade will be held on Monday.
Phil Mistry FOTO
A World War II re-enactor participate in last year’s Dacula Memorial Day Parade. This year’s parade will be held on Monday.
File Photo
A participate in a previous Dacula Memorial Day Parade drives a restored Jeep with an American flag attached. This year’s parade will be held on Monday.
Phil Mistry FOTO
Dacula cheerleaders perform in last year's Dacula Memorial Day Parade. This year's parade will be held on Monday.
File Photo
A participant in a previous Dacula Memorial Day Parade waves an American flag as he drives down the parade route.
Phil Mistry FOTO
Fallen Heroes of Georgia participants carry signs honoring fallen service members in a previous Dacula Memorial Day Parade. The group will be the grand marshal for this year's parade, which will be held on Monday.
Photo: Phil Mistry FOTO
A participant in a previous Dacula Memorial Day Parade dressed as the Statue of Liberty. This year's parade will be held on Monday.
Phil Mistry FOTO
Fallen Heroes of Georgia participants carry signs honoring fallen service members in a previous Dacula Memorial Day Parade. The group will be the grand marshal for this year's parade, which will be held on Monday.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.