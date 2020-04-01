This year, for the first time ever, there will not be a parade in Dacula on Memorial Day.
And the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 is to blame.
Marvin Atherton, who has organized the parade annually for more than a quarter of a century, said the outbreak of the disease and the uncertainty about when it will end led him to decide to cancel this year's parade. It's the first time the parade — which is one of the few parades, if not the only one, held on Memorial Day in metro Atlanta — has been canceled.
"It's the right thing to do," Atherton said. "I hated to do it. It was a very hard decision to make."
The annual parade takes months of planning and preparation to pull off, between securing permission to close roads to hold it and lining up participants as well as other behind-the-scenes steps that have to be taken. Those planning steps have been hampered by the outbreak and the uncertainty about it, the parade's founder and organizer said.
"We're in a situation that nobody has been in before, and there's just too many facets of that parade that have to happen that cannot be finalized because of the coronavirus situation," Atherton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.