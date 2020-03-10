In January 2019, Jonathan Raymond Rico of Dacula was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail with a black eye and other injuries after holding a Buford homeowner at gunpoint and challenging him to a fistfight.
Rico not only lost the fight, but now has a prison sentence as well.
He will serve five years in prison and 10 years on probation after a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony following his trial Feb. 24-26. He was acquitted of a single cruelty to children in the third degree charge.
The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that on Jan. 5, 2019, police responded to an aggravated domestic at a residence in Buford.
Police arrived to find Rico crumpled on the front lawn and bleeding from his head.
The victim told police that Rico had called him earlier to say he was coming over, but only expected Rico to drop off a payment. Instead, Rico pulled out a 9 mm firearm and pointed it at the homeowner’s head.
The homeowner’s fiancée and 13-year-old son witnessed the incident.
Rico kept the gun pointed at the homeowner and refused to leave the property. The homeowner’s son ran next door to get help.
The homeowner repeatedly told Rico to leave and put the gun away, which he eventually did. However, Rico returned to the homeowner’s front door after putting the gun in his truck and challenged him to a fight.
The district attorney's office said a few punches by the homeowner left Rico on the ground, bleeding from the head, and with a broken ankle after he tripped and fell.
The homeowner even gave Rico a towel to clean himself while they waited for police, the district attorney's office said.
Rico was booked into the Gwinnett County jail following the incident, but was later released on a $2,950 bond.
During the trial, the jury heard the 911 call, saw bodycam footage and observed Rico’s gun with bullets in the magazine. They found the 37-year-old guilty of the felony offenses.
