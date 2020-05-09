Gwinnett County police announced on Friday that a Dacula man who was involved in a six-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 in late March has died.
Officials at the Gwinnett Medical Examiners Office told police that Norman Daugherty died from injuries he sustained in the March 25 accident.
The accident happened near Beaver Ruin Road and began when one car hit a ladder that had fallen into the roadway. That car swerved into the path of other vehicles, causing a chain reaction of vehicles rear-ending the cars in front of them.
The accident shut down the interstate for more than an hour.
"The Accident Investigation Unit located a ladder that they believe was involved in this incident," police said in a statement. "They are releasing photos of the ladder in hopes that someone can identify who it belongs to or how it ended up on the interstate."
Anyone who has information about accident, including how the ladder ended up on the roadway, is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-026132.
