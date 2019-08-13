A 30-year-old Dacula man accused of breaking into cars outside several local gyms is now facing 35 warrants related to his alleged crimes.
Lester Landor is accused of entering at least four cars, where he stole credit cards and cash, which he then used to purchase gift cards, police said.
He allegedly tried to avoid surveillance cameras by wearing a hat and tilting his head down, though was identified after police issued a news release asking for the public's help identifying him. Police are now asking for help locating him.
Anyone with information about Landor's location is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300, and crime stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com for anonymous tips. Refer to case numbers 19-051347, 19-052210, 19-060210.