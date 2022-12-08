Allen Tayeh.jpeg

Allen Tayeh

Murder and arson warrants have been taken out against a man accused of killing a person at a Lawrenceville attorney's office, and setting the office on fire, on Wednesday.

Lawrenceville police said in a statement that officers responded to a fire at attorney Doug Lewis' law office, which is located at 154 Stone Mountain St., at about 5:28 p.m. on Wednesday. Gwinnett firefighters also responded to the incident.