Murder and arson warrants have been taken out against a man accused of killing a person at a Lawrenceville attorney's office, and setting the office on fire, on Wednesday.
Lawrenceville police said in a statement that officers responded to a fire at attorney Doug Lewis' law office, which is located at 154 Stone Mountain St., at about 5:28 p.m. on Wednesday. Gwinnett firefighters also responded to the incident.
A person was found dead inside the office. While police have not said that victim was Lewis, the Gwinnett County Bar Association sent out an announcement to its members on Thursday confirming he had died in the incident.
"GCBA is sad to announce the tragic death of member, Doug Lewis, yesterday Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022," the bar association said in its letter to members. "The matter is still under investigation, however a suspect was arrested shortly after and remains in custody."
The cause of death has not been disclosed by Lawrenceville police, who said they are still awaiting information from the Medical Examiner's Office.
Dacula resident Allen Tayeh has been charged in connection with the fire and the death. Police have not said why they believe he caused the death.
"Officers were directed to a male walking away from the scene," Lawrenceville police said in a statement. "This male was detained as a suspect however he needed medical attention for burn injuries."
Gwinnett Fire Capt. Ryan McGiboney said there is an active investigation into the fire.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
