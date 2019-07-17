Gwinnett County officials said the intersection of Braselton Highway and Gravel Springs Road, which changes names to Auburn Road, might be shut down for approximately eight hours today.
FINAL UPDATE: Per AT&T, the roadways will be shut down for approximately 8 hours. Firefighters have left the scene while Police Officers remain to assist with traffic control.— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) July 17, 2019
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters had left the scene at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Wednesday, but police officers remained on the scene to direct traffic.
Gwinnett County police said a downed power line has shut down an intersection at Braselton Highway and Auburn Road in Dacula.
A dump truck struck a power line, according to police, and officers are redirecting traffic.
The intersection is near Mountain View High School.
Traffic Alert: Braselton Hwy (124) & Auburn Rd (324) is shut down at the intersection due to "wires down." A dump truck struck a power line. Officers are out redirecting traffic until the roadway can be safely cleared.— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 17, 2019