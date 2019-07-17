Gwinnett County officials said the intersection of Braselton Highway and Gravel Springs Road, which changes names to Auburn Road, might be shut down for approximately eight hours today. 

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters had left the scene at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Wednesday, but police officers remained on the scene to direct traffic.

Gwinnett County police said a downed power line has shut down an intersection at Braselton Highway and Auburn Road in Dacula.

A dump truck struck a power line, according to police, and officers are redirecting traffic.

The intersection is near Mountain View High School.

Taylor Denman is a reporter born and raised in Gwinnett County. He came back home to seize the rare opportunity of telling stories in the county he grew up in.

