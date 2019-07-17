A busy intersection in Dacula re-opened after a truck crashed into a pole Wednesday morning resulting in wire being spread in the street.
The intersection has been re-opened. https://t.co/PlZaiwRQ04— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 17, 2019
Gwinnett County police released an update via social media at approximately 2:30 p.m. In preliminary update after 10 a.m., Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services stated that AT&T estimated it would need to be closed for eight hours to repair the damages.
Police were redirecting traffic while the intersection was being cleared and power lines were repaired.
FINAL UPDATE: Per AT&T, the roadways will be shut down for approximately 8 hours. Firefighters have left the scene while Police Officers remain to assist with traffic control.— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) July 17, 2019
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters had left the scene at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Wednesday, but police officers remained on the scene to direct traffic.
Police provided video of the intersection at approximately 1 p.m. and said that the intersection was still shut down and likely would be for "a few more hours."
The intersection is near Mountain View High School.
Traffic Alert: Braselton Hwy (124) & Auburn Rd (324) is shut down at the intersection due to "wires down." A dump truck struck a power line. Officers are out redirecting traffic until the roadway can be safely cleared.— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 17, 2019