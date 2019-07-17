A busy intersection in Dacula re-opened after a truck crashed into a pole Wednesday morning resulting in wire being spread in the street. 

Gwinnett County police released an update via social media at approximately 2:30 p.m. In preliminary update after 10 a.m., Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services stated that AT&T estimated it would need to be closed for eight hours to repair the damages.

Police were redirecting traffic while the intersection was being cleared and power lines were repaired. 

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters had left the scene at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Wednesday, but police officers remained on the scene to direct traffic.

Police provided video of the intersection at approximately 1 p.m. and said that the intersection was still shut down and likely would be for "a few more hours."

The intersection is near Mountain View High School.

