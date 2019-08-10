An early morning fire "ravaged" a Dacula home on Saturday, leaving four displaced.
Firefighters responded to the home, which is on Nichols Landing Way in Dacula, at about 3:30 a.m., where they found "heavy flames" coming through the roof of the house, Gwinnett fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said.
"Firefighters quickly deployed fire attack hose lines and immediately entered the home to battle the blaze and conduct a primary search," Rutledge said. "Interior crews were forced to back out moments later as part of the roof and rear wall collapsed."
The blaze caused heavy damage to the home, and radiant heat from what Rutledge called an "intense fire" caused part of the vinyl siding to melt on two neighboring houses. Firefighters worked fast, however, and were able to keep the flames from spreading to neighboring homes in the cul-de-sac.
One of the homeowners told firefighters that the family — two adults and two children lived at the home — awoke to the smell of smoke and saw fire burning around the chimney at the back of the house.
According to the fire investigator, the blaze appears to be accidental and was possibly sparked by a fire pit on the back patio.
"Flames had already spread to the attic via the exterior wall before sending smoke inside the house," Rutledge said. "The smoke alarms sounded as the family was exiting the home. An occupant stated that the fire pit had been used earlier in the evening, but was believed to have been extinguished."
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to the family.