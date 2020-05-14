A longtime presence around Dacula High School athletics will forever have his name attached to the school.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education voted Thursday night to approve a request from Dacula's school council to name the school's field house in honor of longtime booster Dan Buchanan. Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks told board members that Buchanan has been a supporter of Dacula's athletic program for decades.
"The local school council at Dacula High School has submitted a proposal to name the field house Dan Buchanan Field House in honor of Mr. Buchanan's support of athletics, and especially the football program, at Dacula High School for (nearly) three decades," Wilbanks said. "He has contributed his time, money and labor to benefit the student-athletes, coaches and this school's many athletic programs.
"Mr. Buchanan also is a valued member of the Dacula community and someone the school would like to see honored in this significant way."
Buchanan has been involved in Dacula athletics since 1992, serving as an advocate for the school's student-athletes and coaches, Dacula Local School Council Chairman Casey Morgenroth said in a letter to Wilbanks asking for the naming. During the time in which Buchanan has been involved with Dacula, the school has had eight athletic directors and numerous head football coaches, according to Morgenroth.
The school council chairman said Buchanan has painted and cut fields for the football, soccer, softball and lacrosse teams for nearly 30 years, and has also "built, renovated and painted" numerous facilities, including locker rooms, at Dacula over the years. He was also a founding contributor to the Dacula High School Hall of Fame, served as a booster club board member and managed year-round football operations and Friday night game operations.
"Presently, Dan remains committed to the well-being of Dacula High School and our athletic programs," Morgenroth wrote in the letter to Wilbanks. "His impact on the community and our student-athletes has been immense. By naming the field house, he will be honored and his legacy will not be forgotten."
School board member Carole Boyce praised Buchanan's support of Dacula's athletics program as she made the motion to approve the naming of the field house.
"Dan Buchanan is an extremely well-respected individual in the Dacula community," she said. "And for three decades — I did not realize it was quite that long — he is out there all the time, bustling around and he is very insistent that the football field always looks just right and he's done so much for so many students and so many individuals in the entire community for a long time."
