The Dacula High School community is mourning one of its own this week.
Principal Bryan Long sent a letter to students, parents and staff members to tell them School Resource Officer Robby Kinney, 41, died Tuesday after work. Kinney joined Gwinnett County Public Schools last summer after working as a Hall County sheriff's deputy and a school resource officer in that county.
"Although he was new to our school this year, he had built a rapport with students and staff alike and was well respected," Long said in the letter. "During this challenging time when we are not coming to school, the loss of a trusted adult like Officer Kinney could affect teens in a variety of ways, therefore, it is important to provide opportunities for them to ask questions and to talk about this loss."
Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said they could not comment on the cause of Kinney's death, citing federal health privacy laws. It is not believed to be related to the COVID-19 pandemic, however.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Kinney began working for the office in May 2009 as a jailer at the Hall County jail. He graduated from the police academy in November 2011 and became a deputy at that time.
Kinney joined the Hall County Sheriff's Office's Court Services Division in 2012. He became a school resources officer in 2014, serving at Chestatee Academy Middle School) and East Hall Middle School before joining Gwinnett County Public Schools in July 2019.
“It’s difficult to put into perspective the loss of someone so young with so much more to offer the community,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “I can only express how thankful I am for the contributions Robby Kinney made to the Sheriff’s Office family and his students. I offer my condolences and ongoing prayers for the Kinney family, who will always be a part of our law enforcement family."
Long said Dacula's counselors and crisis support team will be available during the school day to talk to students and staff members about Kinney's death.
Students can talk to the counselors online or by telephone since they are currently not going to the school because of the pandemic. The counselors will be able to help with questions or just talk and listen to students and staff.
"I ask that you keep Officer Kinney’s family and our Dacula High School family in your thoughts and prayers," Long said.
Hall County Sheriff's Office officials are also mourning Kinney's death. The office recalled how Kinney often had a smile on his face in a statement on Facebook Wednesday.
“I never heard anyone utter a negative word about Robby Kinney," Hall County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Bureau commander Maj. Chris Matthews said in a statement. "He was a wonderful mentor to the children in our community and had such an amazing love for his own children and wife.”
Kinney was married with two sons, according to his obituary.
The family will hold a visitation from 2 until 9 p.m. Friday at Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway in Jefferson. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery, 475 Main Street in Talmo.
Attendees are asked to practice social distancing or at least six feet at the visitation and graveside service. Mourners are also asked to bring lawn chairs to the graveside service to help with social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.