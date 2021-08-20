The Dacula High School community is in mourning this week after a senior at the school was killed in a car accident this week.
Principal Bryan Long sent a letter to parents on Thursday to inform them of the unnamed student's death. Long said the school learned of the student's death on Wednesday.
"All of us at Dacula High School are deeply saddened by this news and want to be sure our families and community are aware of this situation as we know that many of our students heard about this accident and the death of their classmate and friend," Long said in the letter to parents. "The loss of such a young, promising life is sure to raise many emotions and our students may need support during this time. I wanted to share with you steps we will be taking at school to help our students."
Attendees at Thursday night's football game at Dacula High told the Daily Post the student's name was Sam Akurang. Gwinnett Medical Examiner, Dr. Carol Terry, confirmed a 17-year-old named Samuel Akurang Jr. died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a crash, but she could not confirm that he attended Dacula High.
Gwinnett Police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said that crash happened at the intersection of Simonton Road and Kirtley Way on Tuesday and that the teen died at the hospital the following day. Additional details about the accident were not available Friday.
Dacula High School had a crisis team that included additional counselors on hand this week to help students who are grieving the death of their classmate, as well as staff members who are also grieving. Staff members were notified of the student's death on Wednesday so they could prepare to help other students who would be grieving the news.
"Dealing with death is hard, and it can be very challenging for teens," Long told parents. "If you find that your child needs help or wants to talk to someone about this situation, please don’t hesitate to contact the school, as our school counselors are well-trained in helping children with difficult issues such as this. In addition, below, you will find tips that may help you at home if your student is having a hard time with this loss.
"We wanted you to be aware of our school community’s loss. I know your thoughts and prayers will be with the family and our school during this difficult time."
