A Dacula family woke up early Friday to the sounds of alarms as their home was on fire in an incident that required a response from nearly two dozen firefighters, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials.
Firemedic Stephanie Brown said firefighters were called to the home on the 3500 block of Jim Moore Road in Dacula at 5:03 a.m. on a report that a fire had broken out at the home, possibly in its basement. Crews found flames throughout the two-story home when they arrived.
"A total of four people lived in the home including two adults and two children," Brown said. "Both adults and children were at home when the fire broke out. According to a family member, smoke alarms alerted the family to get out of the home."
No one was reported to be injured by the fire, but the house has been deemed a total loss. Investigators have not yet been able to determine what caused the fire.
Twenty-three firefighters responded to the scene and some of them conducted a walk-around of the home while others used multiple hose lines to fight the fire. Crews got the fire under control at 7:03 a.m.
"The family denied Red Cross Assistance stating they will be staying with family," Brown said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
