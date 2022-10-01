A Dacula family woke up early Friday to the sounds of alarms as their home was on fire in an incident that required a response from nearly two dozen firefighters, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials.

Firemedic Stephanie Brown said firefighters were called to the home on the 3500 block of Jim Moore Road in Dacula at 5:03 a.m. on a report that a fire had broken out at the home, possibly in its basement. Crews found flames throughout the two-story home when they arrived.

