A Dacula dad and coach is being honored for his work with wheelchair-bound athletes, whether it’s on the basketball court or on the track.
Marc Lancaster was named BlazeSports America’s 2019 Triumph of the Human Spirit Award Winner for coaches during a ceremony at the Courtyard Marriott Atlanta Decatur Hotel last month.
Lancaster has been a coach with BlazeSports for about a decade, and the organization praised the work he has done in that time.
“Since he started coaching, Lancaster has become an exceptional coach and has devoted countless volunteer hours and energy supporting and mentoring young athletes in the wheelchair basketball program and track and field,” BlazeSports officials said in a statement.
What got Lancaster involved with BlazeSports was his son, Collin, whose spinal cord was damaged in an automobile accident. The younger Lancaster was 5 at the time of the accident.
Collin Lancaster joined the BlazeSports Wheelchair Basketball league, and his father became his coach.
The father and son duo previously received a joint award from BlazeSports in 2015.
“I always look up to my dad,” Collin Lancaster told the Daily Post in 2015. “He’s a really good coach.”
Lancaster was one of two coaches recognized in December by BlazeSports. The other was Decatur resident Jaccalyn Billeter.
In all, BlazeSports handed out awards to 10 people in various categories from a field of 31 nominees.
The awards event’s emcee was CBS46’s Karyn Greer and featured guest speakers included retired Army Col. John Tien, former Atlanta Hawks standout Dominique Wilkins and Team USA women’s wheelchair basketball team member Bailey Moody.