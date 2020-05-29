CVS Pharmacy officials announced a Lawrenceville store is among the 23 new COVID-19 novel coronavirus testing sites that the retail chain is opening in Georgia.
The CVS Pharmacy located 1187 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville is the only new Gwinnett location on the list of additional testing sites. The pharmacy chain previously announced five other locations in Gwinnett would serve as testing sites, bringing the total number of CVS testing sites in the county up to six.
“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”
The testing sites are providing self swab tests and anyone who wants to get tested must schedule an appointment in advance through CVS.com. The testing will be done at the drive thru pharmacy window with a CVS employee supervising the testing.
The original five CVS testing sites established in Gwinnett are located at:
• CVS Pharmacy, 1950 Buford Highway in Buford
• CVS Pharmacy, 3027 Jim Moore Road in Dacula
• CVS Pharmacy, 5710 Sugarloaf Parkway NW in Lawrenceville
• CVS Pharmacy, 5095 Peachtree Parkway in Norcross
• CVS Pharmacy, 5370 Laurel Springs Parkway in Suwanee
