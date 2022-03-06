When Gwinnett Technical College opened in 1984, training for automotive technicians was one of the institution’s original programs of study.
Nearly four decades later, Gwinnett Technical College still offers automotive training but administrators and faculty have kicked its program up a number of notches.
“We have a really amazing faculty,” said Rebecca Alexander, vice president for academic affairs at Gwinnett Technical College. “We are very much on the cutting edge of the automotive field. Our faculty developed the first driverless and driver-assist systems certificate programs in the Georgia technical college system. We’re trying to anticipate what sort of training our students are going to need to service the vehicles of the future.”
There are a host of certificate, diploma and degree programs available, all of which are in high demand and many of which can be financed through HOPE Career Grants. Alexander added that day and evening programs are offered in automotive training.
The college has four established tracks in the program and this spring will be announcing a new manufacturer-specific that will be offered in the fall. The current tracks include a general automotive track (which has a Nissan specialty and some other limited manufacturer-specific programs); a Mercedes-Benz track (the first in the nation and one of only three in the country); a Chrysler/MOPAR track; and a heavy diesel technician track.
“We’re the only technical college in Georgia that offers these manufacturer-specific programs,” said Alexander, who added that the college — which also has a campus in Alpharetta — is currently developing a diesel equipment air conditioning and maintenance program.
“We do that because we were hearing from our industry partners that there was a huge need for it, so that’s one thing our faculty do — adapt to meet the needs of the industry around us,” she said.
There are about 300 students in Gwinnett Technical College’s automotive program, approximately half of whom are studying in the general automotive track.
It was announced late last year that electric automobile manufacturer Rivian had selected a site on the Morgan-Walton county line to build a battery and assembly plant that one day is expected to employ about 7,500 people producing 400,000 vehicles per year.
When asked if she felt Gwinnett Technical College would have a hand in the training of Rivian employees, Alexander said, “It’s definitely on the radar for all the colleges in this area. It’s outside of our service area and it’s Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s, but it’s close enough that technical colleges do work together to support industry like that because that’s a huge project. We would definitely want to help whatever Georgia Piedmont would be doing to provide a qualified workforce for that plant.”
Perhaps the most impressive number associated with Gwinnett Technical College’s automotive program is 100.
“We have a 100% job-placement rate — these technicians are very much in demand and we can’t produce enough of them,” said Alexander.
For more information on Gwinnett Technical College’s automotive technology program, visit www.gwinnetttech.edu/automotive.
