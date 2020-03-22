The 5G-enabled smart city laboratory that Peachtree Corners has developed with Sprint and other partners is award-winning.
The city announced this past week that Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners won the transportation category award at the third annual IDC Smart Cities North America Awards.
“We are extremely proud that our city’s Curiosity Lab has been recognized for its efforts in advancing transportation through connected and autonomous vehicles,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said. “We have created an environment where new AV and smart city technologies can be tested and perfected. Our city is the first in the United States to offer a real-world test track for autonomous vehicle research.”
Curiosity Lab opened last year with an autonomous vehicle test track by Peachtree Corners City Hall. Sprint is providing 5G internet for the smart cities technology laboratory.
“Curiosity Lab is a unique economic development investment that helps advance new technologies and grow the employment base of the city,” Curiosity Lab Executive Director Betsy Plattenburg said. “We have had interest in testing from both startups and Fortune 500 companies.”
The IDC Smart Cities North America Awards are designed to highlight cities across North America that have embraced smart cities projects, and Peachtree Corners officials said the winners were chosen after more than 2,500 votes.
City officials also said the award winners show how cities can use technology and innovation to generate new economic opportunities for their communities while also offering new services.
“It is clear from the overwhelming number of impressive responses we received, government officials across the country are committed to implementing innovative Smart City Initiatives designed to bring about meaningful changes to the way we live, work, play and interact,” said Ruthbea Yesner, vice president of IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities Strategies, in a statement released by Peachtree Corners.
