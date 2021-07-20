Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners has been recognized for its work with advanced vehicle testing by IDC Government Insights.
The living smart cities technology lab won one of the group's Smart Cities North America Awards for transportation projects for the second consecutive year. The centerpiece of Curiosity Lab's award winning work on advanced vehicle testing is the city's three-mile autonomous vehicle test track.
“The City of Peachtree Corners, Ga., created Curiosity Lab to serve as a real-world testing environment for next generation intelligent mobility and smart city technology, including connected and autonomous vehicles,” Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason said in a statement.
“Each year, our city hosts more and more companies on the leading edge of what’s possible with smart city innovation, and this award demonstrates Curiosity Lab has been recognized for its continued support to transform smart transportation.”
There were 13 award winners, including Curiosity Lab, who were recognized in areas such as transportation infrastructure, sustainable infrastructure, public health and social services, education, public safety, smart buildings and digital equity and accessibility.
This year's winners will be recognized at Smart Cities Connect, which will be held in National Harbor, Md., in October.
“The winners of our fourth annual SCNAA represent the most innovative and forward-thinking municipalities across North America, dedicated to making cities more livable and uncovering new ways to offer services and economic opportunities for all its citizens,” said Ruthbea Yesner, the vice president of IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities and Communities Strategies.
“We are proud to shine a spotlight on these successful smart city initiatives and encourage the next generation of change makers for the greater good of our communities."
Curiosity Lab's autonomous vehicle test track opened with the 5G-enabled lab, which is a partnership between the city and educational and private sector partners, in 2019. It is used to test both fully autonomous vehicles and driver assist technologies currently found in several cars available today.
Due to the fact that the track crosses vehicle and pedestrian pathways at 30 places, thus creating unpredictable driving situations, officials said companies that want to test their technology like the track because it offers a real-world setting.
“Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is a model for other cities looking to leverage public-private partnerships for mutual benefit,” Curiosity Lab Executive Director Betsy Plattenburg said. “We are committed to accelerating innovation, and pleased to be recognized as a leader in smart city advancement again this year.”
